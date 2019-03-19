SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Boosts Position in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 258.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,666 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,666 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises 0.5% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 765.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,902,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $64,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tapestry by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $71,312,000 after acquiring an additional 510,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tapestry by 2,403.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 211,211 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 53,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,342 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura set a $50.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 62,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,585. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). Tapestry had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

