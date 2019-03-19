SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,659,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $14,409,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,653,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 217,071 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

In related news, EVP Andrew Schiermeier acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 1,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,577. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $755.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.92.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 280.42%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

