SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.80 Million Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

In other news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total value of $1,873,907.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $1,626,605.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $208.90 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $237.22. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

