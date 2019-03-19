SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,712,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,176 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $163,799,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,594.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,557,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388,618 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 10,414,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,206,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,040,718. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

