ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Position Boosted by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 889.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 41,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 360,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,138,000 after purchasing an additional 309,870 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.81. 9,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,208.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.44. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $147.63 and a 12 month high of $245.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $381,563.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $6,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,584,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,256 shares of company stock valued at $51,365,211. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $217.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.15.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

