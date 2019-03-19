Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 16.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 17.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 415.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the period.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

In related news, VP John Patrick Mullen sold 22,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,069,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.35 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/servicemaster-global-holdings-inc-serv-shares-bought-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.