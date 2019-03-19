Serve Price Reaches $0.0773 (SERV)

Serve (CURRENCY:SERV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Serve token can currently be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Serve has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Serve has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $43,167.00 worth of Serve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00385717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.01653354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00228454 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Serve Token Profile

Serve’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,179,691 tokens. Serve’s official message board is medium.com/@servetoken . Serve’s official website is serve.io . Serve’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Serve Token Trading

Serve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

