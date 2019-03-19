Select Income REIT (SIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

SIR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of SIR stock remained flat at $$7.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. Select Income REIT has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Select Income REIT Company Profile

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

