Select Income REIT (SIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
SIR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.
Shares of SIR stock remained flat at $$7.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. Select Income REIT has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.
Select Income REIT Company Profile
SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.
