SecretCoin (SCRT) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. SecretCoin has a market cap of $37,896.00 and $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SecretCoin has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SecretCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SecretCoin

SecretCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club . SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecretCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

