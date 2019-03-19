Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

CRZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Williams Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

NASDAQ CRZO opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,003.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

