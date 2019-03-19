SCRIV NETWORK Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $66,499.00 and approximately $317.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

