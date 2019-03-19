Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.51. 30,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,531. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $103.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

