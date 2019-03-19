Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 140.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, EVP Michel Fievez sold 20,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,958.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.69. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

