Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Takes $3.34 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,045,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,594 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,226. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

