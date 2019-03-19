Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 5,235 IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,235 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 221,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 863,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.81. 40,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $265.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 8,951 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $671,145.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ricky E. Maples purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.60 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $645,450 and have sold 21,502 shares valued at $1,609,475. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $85.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

