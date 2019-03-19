Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Acquires 363 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,100. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Koninklijke Philips NV has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $46.67.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Acquires 363 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/schafer-cullen-capital-management-inc-acquires-363-shares-of-koninklijke-philips-nv-phg.html.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.