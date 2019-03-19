Scentre Group (SCG) Insider Buys A$59,025.00 in Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) insider Michael (Mike) Ihlein bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.94 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of A$59,025.00 ($41,861.70).

Shares of Scentre Group stock opened at A$4.02 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. Scentre Group has a 52-week low of A$3.77 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of A$4.54 ($3.22).

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Scentre Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

