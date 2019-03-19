SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Stake Increased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 46.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 344,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in SBA Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $191.56 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $192.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $483.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.63.

In other SBA Communications news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.51, for a total transaction of $3,855,393.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $4,066,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,044,843.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,749 shares of company stock worth $35,604,129 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

