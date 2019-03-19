Sandler O’Neill Reiterates Buy Rating for Victory Capital (VCTR)

Sandler O’Neill reiterated their buy rating on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

VCTR stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $893.54 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 158,242 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,585,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

