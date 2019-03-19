Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $5.72 Million in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (LOGC) Stock

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 549,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 2.48% of LogicBio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGC. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of LOGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,866. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

