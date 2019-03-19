Salzgitter (SZG) PT Set at €22.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.29 ($39.87).

Shares of SZG opened at €27.34 ($31.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €23.37 ($27.17) and a 1-year high of €49.67 ($57.76).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

