salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $37,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 9,066 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,105,417.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,849.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 157,472 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $20,976,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,179,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,688,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,313 shares of company stock valued at $81,101,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

