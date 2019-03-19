Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Receives $80.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Ryanair by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Ryanair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

