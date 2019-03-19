Rupaya Achieves Market Cap of $88,441.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Rupaya has a total market cap of $88,441.00 and approximately $334.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,907.41 or 3.92700779 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000244 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00002425 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00128166 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

