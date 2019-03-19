Royal Dutch Shell (RYDAF) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYDAF opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $37.27.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

