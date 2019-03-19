Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 215,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,174,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,462 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,862. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.7704 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

