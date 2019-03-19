Roundview Capital LLC Invests $213,000 in ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 271,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,290 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.31. 664,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,425. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

