Rotork (ROR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Rotork to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rotork to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research note on Monday, February 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rotork presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 316.86 ($4.14).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 294.70 ($3.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 363.20 ($4.75). The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 28.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.20. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,435.98 ($1,876.36).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

