Rosehill Resources (ROSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rosehill Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of ROSE stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Rosehill Resources has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Rosehill Resources by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rosehill Resources by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rosehill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rosehill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rosehill Resources by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

