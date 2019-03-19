Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Position Lessened by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,008,000 after acquiring an additional 134,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $331.47 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $331.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.25.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.62, for a total transaction of $2,660,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,198.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $326.97 per share, with a total value of $163,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,481,451.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,541,533. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

