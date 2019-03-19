Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Upgraded by Ifs Securities to “Strong-Buy”

Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $6.21 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $296.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 117.31% and a negative net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,340 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 103,028 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.