Robotina Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Robotina has a market capitalization of $18.55 million and approximately $71,014.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robotina token can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Robotina

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,394,348 tokens. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

