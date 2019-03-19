Robert W. Baird Boosts Adobe (ADBE) Price Target to $300.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen cut shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (down from $254.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $257.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $774,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,680,351.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Thompson sold 41,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.23, for a total transaction of $10,191,758.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,825.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,344 shares of company stock valued at $69,007,648. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Questar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Adobe by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,615 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Adobe by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

