RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 27.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 69.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,173,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,751,000 after acquiring an additional 892,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,391,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,005. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

In other news, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $154,545.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $567,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. White sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $143,952.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $319,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

