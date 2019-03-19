RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) received a C$27.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REI.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

Shares of TSE REI.UN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.66. 347,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,509. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$23.06 and a 1 year high of C$26.67. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.51.

In other news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 178,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,535,955.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 356,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,071,910.98. Insiders have bought a total of 445,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,026 over the last ninety days.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

