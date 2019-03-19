Rio Tinto (RIO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto (LON: RIO):

3/7/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 4,650 ($60.76) to GBX 4,675 ($61.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 5,190 ($67.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 4,650 ($60.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,780 ($62.46).

2/28/2019 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 4,150 ($54.23) price target on the stock.

2/28/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on the stock.

2/28/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,050 ($65.99) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,730 ($48.74) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,730 ($48.74).

2/28/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on the stock.

2/28/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 4,450 ($58.15) price target on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 5,050 ($65.99) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2019 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Securities to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,800 ($49.65).

2/25/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/22/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2019 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,100 ($53.57).

2/8/2019 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 3,730 ($48.74) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,730 ($48.74).

2/8/2019 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 4,478 ($58.51) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,257 ($55.63).

2/4/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 5,050 ($65.99) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/31/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,050 ($65.99). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 4,755 ($62.13) to GBX 4,780 ($62.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/23/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/23/2019 – Rio Tinto is now covered by analysts at Oddo Securities. They set a “reduce” rating and a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.

1/21/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock.

1/21/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,600 ($60.11).

1/18/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 3,730 ($48.74) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,755 ($62.13) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,320.51 ($56.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. Rio Tinto plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,541 ($59.34).

Get Rio Tinto plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 319.51 ($4.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total value of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as industrial minerals, such as borates, titanium dioxide, and salt.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.