Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

In other news, Director Ellen Costello bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Naher bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $111,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,322 shares of company stock worth $851,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBD opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $849.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.88.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

