RGC Resources (RGCO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of RGCO opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of -0.36. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.33.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.63%.

In other RGC Resources news, COO C James Shockley, Jr. sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $41,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $47,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 156 shares of company stock worth $4,487 and sold 8,599 shares worth $240,847. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RGC Resources by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at about $296,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

