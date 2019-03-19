Reviewing Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) & United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. United Development Funding IV does not pay a dividend. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 101.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and United Development Funding IV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $54.55 million 2.79 -$11.30 million $1.34 9.01 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Development Funding IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Development Funding IV has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -51.26% 10.15% 0.98% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats United Development Funding IV on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

