Reviewing Camden Property Trust (CPT) and Origen Financial (ORGN)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origen Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origen Financial has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Camden Property Trust and Origen Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 6 10 1 2.71 Origen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $98.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.79%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Origen Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Origen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 16.36% 4.56% 2.53% Origen Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Origen Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $954.51 million 10.12 $156.12 million $4.77 20.95 Origen Financial N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Origen Financial.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Origen Financial does not pay a dividend. Camden Property Trust pays out 64.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Origen Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America, ranking #24.

Origen Financial Company Profile

Origen Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Origen Financial, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

