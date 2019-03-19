Reviewing Arrow Financial (AROW) and Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 28.92% 13.86% 1.25% Peoples Bancorp 22.18% 9.94% 1.26%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arrow Financial and Peoples Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Peoples Bancorp has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.71%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and Peoples Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $125.45 million 3.97 $36.28 million N/A N/A Peoples Bancorp $208.02 million 3.01 $46.26 million $2.64 12.05

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. Its lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as fixed home equity loans and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, the company maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, it provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, the company offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. It operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. The company owns 29 branch banking offices; and leases 11 branch banking offices, as well as 2 residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; and fiduciary and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit plans. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing services through joint marketing arrangements with third parties. As of January 23, 2018, the company operated 74 locations, including 65 full-service bank branches and 72 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

