Reviewing ARMO Biosciences (ARMO) & Corium International (CORI)

ARMO Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARMO) and Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ARMO Biosciences and Corium International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMO Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Corium International -155.21% -276.89% -57.52%

This table compares ARMO Biosciences and Corium International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMO Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corium International $31.86 million 0.00 -$47.79 million ($1.64) N/A

ARMO Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corium International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of ARMO Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Corium International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ARMO Biosciences and Corium International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMO Biosciences 0 4 0 0 2.00 Corium International 0 2 1 0 2.33

ARMO Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.05%. Corium International has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Corium International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corium International is more favorable than ARMO Biosciences.

Summary

Corium International beats ARMO Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARMO Biosciences Company Profile

ARMO BioSciences, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, develops a pipeline of novel product candidates that activate the immune system of cancer patients to recognize and eradicate tumors in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AM0010, a long acting form of human interleukin-10 that is in Phase III randomized pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company is also developing AM0010 that has completed Phase I/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, and melanoma and breast cancer. In addition, it is developing AM0001, a monoclonal antibody against programmed cell death protein-1 checkpoint inhibitor; AM0015, a recombinant human interleukin-15; AM0012, a recombinant human Interleukin-12; and AM0003, a monoclonal antibody against leukocyte activating gene-3 protein program. The company was formerly known as Targenics, Inc. and changed its name to ARMO BioSciences, Inc. in December 2012. ARMO BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening. The company's products under pipeline comprise Twirla, a combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which has completed Phase III clinical trials to deliver ethinyl estradiol and levonorgestrel hormones; MicroCor hPTH(1-34), a transdermal system that has completed Phase 1 and Phase II a clinical trials for the treatment of severe osteoporosis; and Donepezil and Memantine transdermal systems, which completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it develops Aripiprazole TDS for the treatment for psychiatric disorders; Corplex Ropinirole, a transdermal patch for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and Motion Sickness Patch, a generic transdermal product for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness. Corium International, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Procter & Gamble Company; Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Agile Therapeutics, Inc.; and Aequus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

