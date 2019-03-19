Resonant Inc (RESN) Receives $7.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Resonant by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 175,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Resonant by 23,188.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resonant by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Resonant by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 1,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,909. Resonant has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.71.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 4,735.88% and a negative return on equity of 83.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

