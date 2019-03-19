Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 19th (ABEO, AC, ACQ, AKTX, ALA, AYTU, BLX, BSTC, CERV, CGX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 19th:
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was given a $29.00 price target by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Air Canada (TSE:AC) was given a C$47.00 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was given a $7.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$16.00.
Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was given a $10.00 target price by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was given a $85.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$16.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was given a C$31.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was given a $5.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$13.00.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was given a $68.00 target price by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was given a $100.00 target price by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) was given a C$8.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was given a $43.00 price target by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) was given a $10.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was given a $30.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was given a $42.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was given a $19.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was given a $32.00 target price by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was given a $48.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was given a $21.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was given a $162.00 target price by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) was given a $87.00 target price by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was given a $11.00 target price by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was given a $10.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was given a $115.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was given a $3.00 price target by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was given a C$26.00 price target by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was given a $1.00 price target by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
North West (TSE:NWC) was given a C$31.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was given a $18.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.25.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was given a C$5.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was given a $3.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was given a $26.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was given a $74.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was given a $39.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) was given a C$27.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was given a $37.00 price target by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$0.15 to C$0.10.
Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.12 to C$0.09.
SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) was given a C$21.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was given a $34.00 price target by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was given a $90.00 price target by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was given a $61.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was given a $19.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was given a $3.00 target price by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) was given a $12.00 price target by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) was given a C$21.00 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was given a $32.00 target price by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was given a $47.00 price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was given a $70.00 target price by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
