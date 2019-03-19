Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cree, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cree in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst H. Kumar now expects that the LED producer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Get Cree alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.32 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cree has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $413.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cree by 4,177.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,694,874 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,251 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cree by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cree by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,010 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.