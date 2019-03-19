Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.69

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 3243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several research firms have commented on FRBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $347.66 million, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Andrew J. Logue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $224,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracie Young sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $185,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $23,960. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 437,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.69” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/republic-first-bancorp-frbk-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-5-69.html.

About Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.