Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (REPR) Director James M. Beck Buys 35,000 Shares

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) Director James M. Beck bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPR opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Repro-Med Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Repro Med Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary portable medical devices and supplies primarily for the ambulatory infusion market and emergency medical applications worldwide. The company offers mechanical infusion product FREEDOM infusion systems, which include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion driver, the FreedomEdge syringe infusion driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, RMS precision flow rate tubing, and RMS precision flow rate controller, as well as medical suction product RES-Q-VAC, a portable medical suction system.

