Repligen Co. (RGEN) Stake Boosted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Repligen by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $154,785.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,883.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,420 shares of company stock worth $1,608,837. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Repligen stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,694. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

