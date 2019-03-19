Rentokil Initial (RTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 400 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 370.91 ($4.85).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

RTO opened at GBX 349.80 ($4.57) on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 261.90 ($3.42) and a one year high of GBX 361.20 ($4.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of -66.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is -0.75%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.