Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 99,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 90,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 377,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA opened at $146.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $127.84 and a 12-month high of $163.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Hayden sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $259,109.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,591.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,662,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/reinsurance-group-of-america-inc-rga-shares-bought-by-barclays-plc.html.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.